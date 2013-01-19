Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

NEW YORK Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong said stepping down from his cancer foundation Livestrong was the worst moment he experienced in the entire fallout from his doping scandal.

Armstrong said the decision to quit the charity he founded was harder to deal with than when he was exposed as a drug cheat, banned for life and stripped of his seven Tour de France wins.

"That was most humbling moment," he said in the second and final part of televised interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey that was broadcast on Friday.

"(I was asked) to step down as chairman. A couple of weeks later the next call came - I was asked to step aside. That was the lowest."

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)