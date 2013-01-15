Jan 15 Cycling could be dropped from the Olympic program if Lance Armstrong implicates the sport's governing body of covering up a widespread doping scheme, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told Reuters on Tuesday.

Pound said the IOC might be left with no choice other than to take drastic action if Armstrong proved the International Cycling Union had acted improperly. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden)