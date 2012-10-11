Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

MADRID Spain's Anti-Doping Agency (AEA) is examining the evidence published by its U.S. counterpart USADA in the Lance Armstrong doping case to see if further action needs to be taken by Spanish authorities against those involved.

Doctors Luis Garcia del Moral and Pedro Celaya and coach Jose Marti, Spanish nationals and members of Armstrong's U.S. Postal Service Pro Cycling Team, were implicated in the case, in which the seven-times Tour de France winner was accused of being part of the "the most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping programme that sport has ever seen".

Garcia del Moral has been sanctioned with a lifetime ban, while Celaya and Marti have chosen to contest the charges and take their cases to arbitration where they face a hearing before independent judges.

"... the AEA is conducting a detailed study to determine whether the published documents should be passed to the (Spanish) ministry, as well as medical organisations and federations, so they can decide if there are relevant facts that should be analysed or prosecuted within their respective competences," the Spanish agency said in a statement.

It also congratulated USADA for the "exhaustive, rigorous and courageous investigation conducted in defence of the integrity of sporting competition and to help protect the health of athletes."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)