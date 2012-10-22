Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/Files

Here is a list of the sponsors who have dropped American cyclist Lance Armstrong after he lost his seven Tour de France titles and received a lifetime ban for doping from cycling's governing body, the International Cycling Union (UCI), on Monday.

ANHEUSER BUSCH - Brewer Anheuser-Busch (ABI.BR) said it would end its relationship with Armstrong when his contract expired at the end of 2012, though it would continue to back his foundation and its athletic events.

NIKE - U.S. sportswear giant Nike (NKE.N) dropped the disgraced cyclist over the doping scandal last week.

OAKLEY - Sunglasses maker Oakley dropped Armstrong on Monday following the UCI decision.

OTHERS - Bike sponsor Trek Bicycles and the energy drink maker FRS are also ending their relationships with the cyclist. Helmet sponsor Giro and Honey Stinger, a maker of foods and gels for athletes, have distanced themselves from Armstrong. Technology retailer Radioshack has also said it has no current obligations with Armstrong while health club franchise 24HR Fitness has also dropped Armstrong.

OTHER CONSEQUENCES:

- Lance Armstrong stepped down last week as chairman of the Livestrong cancer support charity he founded in 1997, not long after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The organization launched the Livestrong brand in 2003 as it widened its cancer patient-support services.

- On October 19, Dutch bank Rabobank pulled out of professional cycling. The bank is the biggest backer of the high profile Dutch Rabobank team, with total sponsorship worth 15 million euros a year. (Reporting by David Cutler)