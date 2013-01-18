LONDON Jan 18 The Sunday Times said it would vigorously pursue a one million pound ($1.6 million) legal action against Lance Armstrong after the American cyclist admitted using banned drugs.

"We watched Lance Armstrong's interview with interest and noted his numerous admissions regarding taking performance-enhancing drugs," a Sunday Times spokesman said.

"The Sunday Times believes that our case for recovering the 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) he obtained from us by fraud is now even stronger. We will be pursuing that case vigorously."

The newspaper paid Armstrong in 2006 to settle a legal case after it had questioned what was behind his Tour de France wins in an article published in 2004.

The newspaper, part of Rupert Murdoch's media business, also wants to recover interest and legal costs incurred in the case.

Armstrong confessed to doping during his seven Tour de France wins in an interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast late on Thursday.