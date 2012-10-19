Lance Armstrong speaks to the crowd prior to a run with his fans at Mount Royal park in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PARIS The International Cycling Union (UCI) are expected to give their reaction on Monday to USADA's ruling that seven times Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong doped throughout his career, the governing body said on Friday.

"On this occasion, UCI President Mr Pat McQuaid will inform on the UCI position concerning the USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) decision on the Armstrong case," the UCI said in a statement announcing a news conference for 1100GMT in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

The UCI has yet to rule on the 1,000 page USADA report into Armstrong, which alleges the now retired American rider had been involved in the "most sophisticated, professionalised and successful doping programme sport has ever seen".

The UCI can either confirm Armstrong's life ban and strip him of his Tour titles or take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)