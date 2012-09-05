Australia's twice Olympic silver medallist cyclist Gary Neiwand was spared a return to prison on Wednesday despite being found guilty of indecently exposing himself to two women in Melbourne last year.

The 46-year-old has suffered from depression, drink and weight problems since failing to win a gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney and spent ninth months in prison in 2006 for offences including harassing a former girlfriend.

In handing him a four-month sentence suspended for two years at the Melbourne magistrates court on Wednesday, deputy chief magistrate Jelena Popovic said it was important that Neiwand continued treatment for his problems.

"Mr Neiwand would be kept out of the community for a short period of time but without anything to continue to treat the matters that bring him before the court," she said.

"The community is much better served by that treatment continuing."

Neiwand, who won two world titles at the 1993 track world championships, won medals at three Olympics for Australia - a bronze in the sprint in Seoul in 1988, a silver in the same event at the 1992 Barcelona Games and Keirin silver and a team sprint bronze in Sydney.

