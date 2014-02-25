Britain's Bradley Wiggins celebrates being the overall winner of the Tour of Britain and receiving the gold jersey in Whitehall, central London September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins says he intends to ride at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

"I haven't got a gold medal from the Commonwealths so it would be nice to add that on, and it's a couple of days after the Tour so for the sake of carrying on for a few more days and doing it," the 33-year-old Team Sky rider told Cycling News.

"I forgot about the Commonwealths, I'm glad you reminded me actually because I've got to fill a form in otherwise I can't ride it."

The 2014 Tour finishes on July 27, four days before the individual time trial at the Commonwealth Games.

The road race is being held on August 3.

Wiggins, who won the individual time trial at the 2012 London Olympics, also said he was considering riding the Tour of Spain ahead of the World Championships, following the lead of Fabian Cancellara and Tony Martin, who between them have won seven of the past eight world time trial titles.

"I'd love to go and do the Vuelta and use it as preparation for the World Championships and go down that route as Fabian and Tony tend to do every year and really try to have a good crack at the worlds in Spain later this year."

Wiggins came second in 2013 and 2011.

