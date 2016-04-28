LONDON A British rider has failed a drugs test, British Cycling was quoted as saying by local media on Thursday after it was informed by the sport's world governing International Cycling Union (UCI).

"British Cycling can confirm that it has been notified by the UCI of a potential anti-doping rule violation against a British rider based on an analysis of a sample provided in competition," a spokesman told British media.

"As with any other doping violation charge at this level, those proceedings will be managed independently of British Cycling by the UCI. It would be inappropriate to comment further until the process has been completed."

British Cycling was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

