LONDON Former British Cycling technical director Shane Sutton is to appeal against the organisation's ruling that he was guilty of sexist and discriminatory language.

The Australian resigned in April following allegations from rider Jess Varnish that he had made inappropriate remarks about her weight.

Last Friday, British Cycling said an internal investigation had upheld Varnish's claims, effectively ending any chance of him returning to the organisation.

"I can categorically state I never made those comments I was originally alleged to have made," Sutton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Thursday.

"I'm pretty sure people will be sitting back going 'well, he's going to appeal', which is going to happen now.

"I will take it from there. I will produce the evidence. Everything comes out in the dirty washing. I am quite sure the evidence this time will prevail and I will win."

Sutton joined British Cycling in 2002 and together with Dave Brailsford masterminded stunning medal returns at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games in which Britain won eight golds at each.

