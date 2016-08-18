RIO DE JANEIRO Britain has submitted a bid to host the world road cycling championships in Yorkshire in 2019, following two highly successful stages of the Tour de France two years ago.

London hosted the world track championships this year with thee races watched by a capacity crowd in the Olympic velodrome.

"We have the experience of hosting top class world cycling events, we have the structures in place to support the boom in cycling," Bob Howden, president of British Cycling, said.

"We're more ready than ever to truly show the world how passionate Britain is about one of its favourite sports."

In 2014 Britain staged the Grand Depart of the Tour in Leeds and a second stage in the Yorkshire Dales.

Briton Chris Froome is the current Tour champion while on the track, the team won six gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)