Mark Cavendish of Britain adjusts his gold medal over his world champion jersey on the podium after winning the men's road race elite event at the UCI World cycling championships in Copenhagen September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

LONDON Rider Mark Cavendish was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Thursday to cap a memorable 12 months in which the Briton won the road race world title and the Tour de France green jersey.

The 26-year-old Manxman topped the poll, voted for by the public, beating off competition from golfer Darren Clarke, who came second and athlete Mo Farah in third.

"This award is a landmark for cycling," he said on the BBC. "For cycling to be recognised in a non-Olympic year is unheard of."

Cavendish won five stages at this year's Tour de France in July to clinch the green jersey, awarded to the race's best sprinter, before taking gold at the world championships in Copenhagen in September.

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic, who won three grand slams in 2011, won Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, while the England cricket team scooped the award for Team of the Year.

