Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador is accompanied by UCI doping control chaperones following a news conference after the fourth stage of the Tour of Catalunya cycling race in Vendrell March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador was banned for two years over a failed dope test during the 2010 Tour de France by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Following is a chronology of the Contador case:

2010

July 21: Contador undergoes a doping test on the Tour de France's second rest day in Pau

July 25: The Spaniard wins the Tour for the third time with a 39-second advantage over Luxembourg's Andy Schleck

August 3: Contador signs a two-year contract with Saxo Bank team

August 23: The Cologne laboratory hands over to the International Cycling Union (UCI) a positive result for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol in Contador's A sample

August 24: Contador is provisionally suspended by the UCI

August 26: Contador asks for his B sample to be tested

September 8: B sample is also positive for clenbuterol. The UCI later said a 'very small concentration' of clenbuterol was found in Contador's urine sample

September 30: Contador reveals that he has failed a dope test, with the UCI confirming it a few hours later. The Spaniard blames the failed test on contaminated meat

2011

January 26: The Spanish federation (RFEC) proposes a one-year ban for Contador

February 15: The RFEC clears Contador of any wrongdoing

February 16: Contador starts his season at the Tour of Algarve in Portugal

March 24: The UCI appeal to the CAS against the RFEC's decision to clear Contador

March 29: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also appeals to the CAS

May 20: The CAS say the case will be heard from June 6-8

May 26: The hearing is postponed after a request by Contador's defence team

May 29: Contador wins the Giro d'Italia for the second time

May 31: The CAS say its hearing will be held from August 1-3, meaning that Contador is free to ride in the Tour de France

June 30: Contador is booed by the French crowd at the team's presentation before the start of the Tour

July 24: Contador finishes fifth overall in the Tour after apparently using up too much energy in his Giro triumph

July 26: The hearing is again postponed at WADA's request

November 21-24: Contador case is heard by the CAS arbitration panel in Lausanne. CAS say they will need six to eight weeks to reach a verdict.

2012

January 16: CAS say they will not give a verdict before the week of January 30 following allegations of bias in the arbitration panel.

February 6: Contador is given a two-year ban, backdated to January 25 2011. It also covers the five months 19 days he spent under provisional suspension, meaning he is excluded from cycling until August 5 2012.

