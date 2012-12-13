Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

MADRID Alberto Contador and the International Cycling Union (UCI) have agreed on the size of the fine the Spaniard will pay after being found guilty of a doping offence, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday.

The "amicable settlement" between the UCI and Contador, who was stripped of his third Tour de France title after testing positive for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol in 2010, prompted CAS to terminate the arbitration procedure it was overseeing, CAS said in a statement on its website (www.tas-cas.org).

The UCI and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) were involved on one side of the arbitration with Contador and the Spanish cycling federation (RFEC) on the other, CAS said.

"Following a first decision of CAS on 6 February 2012 finding Alberto Contador guilty of a doping offence, the CAS had to rule on a request of the UCI to impose a fine on the Spanish rider," the statement said.

"However, the CAS has been informed of an amicable settlement between the UCI and A. Contador regarding this issue and has officially terminated the arbitration."

CAS did not say how much Contador, who returned in August to win the Tour of Spain after serving a retroactive two-year ban, had agreed to pay.

Media reports have suggested the UCI demanded 2.4 million euros from the Team Saxo-Tinkoff rider, who was a member of the Astana team when he tested positive.

Contador's spokesman Jacinto Vidarte declined to comment on the CAS statement on Thursday or reveal the size of the fine.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Julien Pretot)