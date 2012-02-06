Factbox on three-times Tour de France champion Alberto Contador, who was given a two-year ban on Monday over a failed dope test during the 2010 race:

* Turns professional with the Spanish Once-Eroski team in 2003 and wins the individual time-trial stage in the Tour of Poland. The following year he moves to the Liberty Seguros team and spends 10 days in a coma after a congenital vascular disorder causes a swelling in his brain.

* In January, 2005, eight months after brain surgery, he wins the fifth stage of the Tour Down Under in Australia. Contador also finishes 31st in his first attempt at the Tour de France and third in the best young-rider standings.

* Contador misses the 2006 Tour de France after his Astana-Wuerth team is forced out on the eve of the race because five of their riders are implicated in the Operation Puerto anti-doping investigation.

His name reportedly appears in documents seized in the Spanish police investigation but he is cleared by the International Cycling Union (UCI). "I was in the wrong team at the wrong time," he says.

* In 2007 he wins the Tour de France riding for the Discovery Channel team after former leader Michael Rasmussen of Denmark is excluded from the race.

* The Spaniard moves to the Astana team only for Tour de France organisers to announce that they will not be invited to the 2008 Tour.

He wins the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon stage race in March and the Tour of the Basque Country stage race in April. He then wins the Giro d'Italia after his Astana team are officially invited to the race six days before the start.

* He also wins the Vuelta in 2008 to become the fifth rider with victories in the three grands Tours (France, Italy and Spain).

* In the 2009 Tour de France, he takes two individual stage victories and the team time trial on the way to winning the overall title for the second time, beating Luxembourg's Andy Schleck and seven-times champion Lance Armstrong.

* He wins the Paris-Nice race in 2010 and claims his third Tour de France title after taking the yellow jersey in the 15th stage, although he did not win a stage during the race.

* Contador says in August he will race for Bjarne Riis's Saxo Bank team for 2011.

* He announces on September 30 that he has tested positive for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol on July 21, during the Tour de France.

* The Spanish federation (RFEC) proposes a one-year ban but Contador is cleared of any wrongdoing after appealing.

* The UCI announces on March 24 it is appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the RFEC's decision. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) also files a separate appeal.

* Contador is given a two-year ban by the CAS on Monday. The ban is backdated to January 2011 and covers a previous period of provisional suspension, meaning the Spaniard will be excluded until August 5 2012.

(Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)