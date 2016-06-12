Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain speaks to a journalist after a news conference in Saitama outside Tokyo October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Britain's Chris Froome looks in good shape to defend his Tour de France title next month after winning the Criterium du Dauphine for the third time in four years on Sunday.

The British Team Sky rider, who went on to win the Tour after both of his previous Dauphine wins in 2013 and 2015, ended the final stage with a 12 second lead over Frenchman Romain Bardet.

The final 151km seventh stage from Le-Pont-de-Claix to Superdevoluy was won by another Briton Steve Cummings (Dimension Data), who broke away with 40km to go.

"Coming into this week I hoped I'd be fighting for the podium," Froome told Eurosport television. "To be sitting here last day in yellow, that's a really amazing feeling.

"It is great timing now to have a win under the belt, it does help build the morale a bit and build the team around me," he added.

