West Ham record much-needed win to ease relegation fears
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
ROME An Italian court indicted former Giro d'Italia winner Damiano Cunego and 26 others on doping charges involving his Lampre-Merida team on Friday, in a new blow for a sport dogged by drug scandals.
In a statement, Lampre said it had "full confidence in the team members involved in the case" and that the trial would prove the doping charges to be baseless.
A spokesman confirmed that 2004 Giro winner Cunego, who is leading the team in the Tour de France, as well as former world road race champion Alessandro Ballan and others had been indicted on charges of buying or receiving banned substances.
The trial centres around a pharmacy in the northern Italian city of Mantova frequented by riders of the Lampre team.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary, editing by Justin Palmer)
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
Pakistan's most prolific test batsman Younis Khan will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies starting later this month, the 39-year-old said on Saturday.