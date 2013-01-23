PARIS Thomas Dekker, who was suspended for two years for doping, will give the Dutch Anti-Doping Agency the full extent of his knowledge about cheating, the Garmin-Sharp rider said on Wednesday.

"As a member of Team Garmin-Sharp and their policy and values, as a Dutch rider and member of the Dutch federation, as an ex-doper who served a two-year suspension and as a supporter of clean cycling I announce that I will testify and fully cooperate with the Dutch Anti-Doping Authority to help further clean the world of cycling," Dekker said in a statement.

"Therefore I choose to give the full extent of my knowledge, names, dates and details.

Dekker, who rode for the Rabobank and Silence-Lotto teams, returned from a doping suspension in 2011.

"There are many details and people involved with my doping past. All of that, including the names of people who helped me will be given to the Anti-Doping Authority," he added.

Dekker will meet the Dutch authorities in two weeks and said he would not make any public comment on the matter.

