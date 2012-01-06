Gregory Bauge (L) of France reacts after winning the Men's Sprint Finals against Jason Kenny of Britain at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Files

PARIS France lost their team sprint world title and Gregory Bauge his individual gold after the rider's results were cancelled following a backdated suspension for a anti-doping rule violations, the International Cycling Union said on Friday.

In November, the French Cycling Federation imposed a one-year backdated suspension from December 23, 2010 to December 22. 2011 on Bauge meaning the UCI was obliged to nullify all results obtained by the rider and any team he was a member of during that period.

"As a consequence, the rider and the French team lose their individual sprint and team sprint titles won at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in March 2011," the UCI said in a statement.

Bauge was guilty of "two breaches of applicable requirements regarding rider availability and one missed test in 18 months", the UCI explained.

It was not yet clear if Bauge's individual sprint title would be awarded to Britain's silver medallist Jason Kenny and whether Germany would take the team gold.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)