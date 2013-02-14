PARIS The French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) will not carry out tests on the Paris-Nice stage race this year, citing a disagreement with the International Cycling Union (UCI).

"Given the serious mistakes that were made before (...) the AFLD has considered (...) that it could not lend its support to the international federation in carrying out tests on the Paris-Nice race," the AFLD said in a statement on Thursday without elaborating.

The two organisations have long been at loggerheads with the AFLD saying that the UCI had not followed correct procedures during testing on the 2009 Tour de France. The UCI denied the allegations.

The UCI came under heavy fire in last year's U.S. Anti-Doping Agency report that led to Lance Armstrong's demise.

The American was stripped of his seven Tour titles in October and admitted to doping in a televised interview last month.

The Paris-Nice race starts on March 3.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)