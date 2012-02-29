French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday rejected the International Cycling Union's appeal against the Russian cycling federation to only impose a warning and fine on Alexandr Kolobnev for failing a dope test during last year's Tour de France.
Kolobnev, who was then riding for the Katusha team, tested positive for the banned diuretic hydroclorotiazide after the fourth stage of the race.
He said he took the substance as part a of a treatment to cure a vascular disease he had been suffering from for 15 years.
"The CAS panel was satisfied that the use of the product was justified for medical reasons totally unrelated to sport performance: the product, recommended by Kolobnev's doctor in 2009, had been actually indicated to supplement the treatment of the vascular disease affecting the athlete and not to help and athlete recover from physical effort or better prepare for a sporting performance," CAS explained in a statement.
The UCI had asked CAS to ban Kolobnev for two years.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.