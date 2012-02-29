Katusha rider Alexandr Kolobnev of Russia cycles during the eighth stage of the Tour de France 2011 cycling race from Aigurande to Super-Besse in this file photo taken July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday rejected the International Cycling Union's appeal against the Russian cycling federation to only impose a warning and fine on Alexandr Kolobnev for failing a dope test during last year's Tour de France.

Kolobnev, who was then riding for the Katusha team, tested positive for the banned diuretic hydroclorotiazide after the fourth stage of the race.

He said he took the substance as part a of a treatment to cure a vascular disease he had been suffering from for 15 years.

"The CAS panel was satisfied that the use of the product was justified for medical reasons totally unrelated to sport performance: the product, recommended by Kolobnev's doctor in 2009, had been actually indicated to supplement the treatment of the vascular disease affecting the athlete and not to help and athlete recover from physical effort or better prepare for a sporting performance," CAS explained in a statement.

The UCI had asked CAS to ban Kolobnev for two years.

