French cycling prospect Yoann Offredo has been banned for a year after three "no shows" for doping controls.

"It is with dismay that I learned from the union of French professional riders that I had received a one-year suspension from the Disciplinary Committee of the French Cycling Federation," the FDJ-BigMat rider said in a statement on Thursday.

"I have never denied two administrative faults I committed, causing three "no shows". It seems, however, that in the scale of penalties for racers, this one-year suspension is disproportionate.

"I never cheated and I have always practised cycling with honesty. Today I am sad, disillusioned and hurt."

Offredo said he had missed the third test because he was not at home but at a race which was added to his schedule late.

The 25-year-old, who performed impressively in the last two editions of the Milan-San Remo classic race, has been tagged as a top prospect in the one-day events.

The "whereabouts rule", a key component of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) armoury, requires athletes to inform anti-doping officials where they will be for one hour of every day, to enable out-of-competition testing to take place without warning.

It has proved unpopular in some sports and has been challenged but WADA says any sport must agree to it as part of signing up to the its anti-doping rules.

If three tests are missed, the disciplinary authorities become involved.

