PARIS International Cycling Union (UCI) president Pat McQuaid is investigating an allegation by Danish rider Alex Rasmussen that he was pulled out of the Circuit de la Sarthe stage race because of a "UCI lifetime ban" on Tuesday, saying there could be an identity mix-up.

Alex Rasmussen was re-hired by the Garmin-Sharp team after returning from an 18-month suspension for violating the anti-doping whereabouts rule. His compatriot Michael Rasmussen admitted in January to more than a decade of doping after making a tell-all deal with anti-doping authorities.

"As far as I'm concerned (Alex) is allowed to race for Garmin", McQuaid told Reuters by telephone. "I will make some calls."

In an email, McQuaid then wrote: "There could be a mix-up with Michael."

On Tuesday, Alex wrote on his Twitter feed from western France: "Just got taken out of La Sarthe by the evil and powerful UCI. Lifetime ban in effect by the UCI apparently."

Alex Rasmussen was initially cleared by the Danish Olympic Committee after he missed two tests and failed to provide his whereabouts once in an 18-month period, but the UCI appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who imposed the ban on him. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)