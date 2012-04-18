Katusha team rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he wins the Fleche Wallonne Classic cycling race in Huy April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

HUY, Belgium Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez won the Fleche Wallonne Classic on Wednesday.

Second behind the Katusha rider was Michael Albasini of Switzerland, with last year's winner Philippe Gilbert of Belgium in third.

Rodriguez broke away halfway up the final climb of the Mur de Huy for a solo win.

This is Spain's third victory in the Belgian classic and Rodríguez's first win after two second places in the Fleche Wallone.

