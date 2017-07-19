FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - A day on the Tour de France
July 19, 2017 / 6:23 PM / a day ago

Factbox - A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a 183-km ride from La Mure on Wednesday.

Statistic of the Day: 27 Seconds

With three riders within 27 seconds, there has never been a tighter top three after 17 stages on the Tour de France.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I've got nothing to regret. I'm true to my philosophy: attack, shake things up. Uran did not really attack and he sprints for time bonuses in the end. That's it." - A frustrated Romain Bardet after being beaten to the line by Rigoberto Uran.

FACT OF THE DAY: Australian Michael Matthews has the green jersey for the points classification virtually wrapped up after previous leader Marcel Kittel abandoned the race following an early crash.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Chopra

