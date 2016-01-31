Jan 31 Cycling's governing body is investigating a case of suspected 'technological fraud' after checks on a bike at the cyclo-cross world championships in Belgium, the UCI said in a statement on Saturday.

Media reports said the cycle was found to have a concealed booster motor.

"The International Cycling Union confirms that pursuant to the UCI's Regulations on technological fraud a bike has been detained for further investigation following checks at the Women's Under 23 race of the 2016 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships," the UCI said.

The race was won by Britain's Evie Richards but the UCI said the matter "does not concern any of the riders on the podium."

It added that further details would be shared 'in due course'.

The Observer newspaper reported that the governing body had been testing a new detection system at the event. It said this was not because of any particular indication of fraud but because it had seemed a good opportunity.

Technological fraud carries a minimum six-month suspension and a fine of between 20,000 to 200,000 Swiss francs ($195,560.77).

