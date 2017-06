Omega Pharma-Lotto rider Philippe Gilbert celebrates his victory as he crosses the finish line during the Grand Prix de Quebec ProTour cycling race in Quebec City, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger/Files

Cycling world number one Philippe Gilbert was named Belgian sportsman of the year for the third time in a row after a season that saw him wear the Tour de France yellow jersey.

Gilbert, who also won a hat-trick of World Tour classic races with victories in the Amstel Gold Race, Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, beat Kevin Borlee, who clinched a bronze medal in 400 metres at the athletics world championships.

