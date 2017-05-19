Colombia's Fernando Gaviria continued to take the Giro d'Italia by storm when he timed his sprint to perfection to win the 13th stage on Friday, taking his tally to four victories in the race.

The Quick Step-Floors rider came from nowhere at the end of the 167km stage from Reggio Emilia to Tortona to blast through a gap and cross the line first.

Gaviria, making his Grand Tour debut, also won the third, fifth and 12th stages and leads the points classification.

He became the first Colombian to win four stages at the same Giro.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained the overall leader's pink jersey after arriving safely in the peloton.

