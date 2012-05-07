HORSENS, Denmark The Giro d'Italia commemorated the death of Belgian Wouter Weylandt on stage three of the 2011 race with a short but moving ceremony at the start of Monday's race.

Weylandt died when he fell on a fast, twisting descent of the Passo del Bocco close to the finish. He was 26.

Riders bared their heads and some crossed themselves during a minute's silence, also commemorating the death of the mayor of Horsens, Jan Trojberg, who died suddenly on Sunday.

The race PA system then re-broadcast the commentary from stage three of the 2010 Giro which Weylandt won.

"It <Weylandt's crash> was really sad, a young guy taken too early, something that never should happen," Britain's Mark Cavendish, the stage two winner on Sunday, told Reuters.

"There are guys here racing today who were very close to him."

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Dave Thompson)