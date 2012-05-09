India are not invincible, says Kohli
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.
VERONA, Italy Garmin-Barracuda won stage four of the Giro d'Italia, a team time trial, propelling their Lithuanian rider Ramunas Navardauskas into the overall lead on Wednesday.
Katusha were second and Astana third over the course which started and finished in Verona.
Navardauskas heads the overall standings with Garmin-Barracuda team mate Tyler Farrar of the U.S in second, and South African Robbie Hunter third.
The Giro d'Italia finishes on May 27 in Milan.
(Editing By Alison Wildey)
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.
Malaysian player Mohd Farizal Bin Marlias has been banned for a year and fined $40,000 for violent conduct against match officials during Johor Darul Ta'zim's AFC Cup match against the Philippines' Ceres Negros, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday.