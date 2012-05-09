Garmin-Barracuda rider Ramunas Navardauskas of Lithuania leads the break away during the 190-km third stage of the Giro d'Italia in Horsens May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

VERONA, Italy Garmin-Barracuda won stage four of the Giro d'Italia, a team time trial, propelling their Lithuanian rider Ramunas Navardauskas into the overall lead on Wednesday.

Katusha were second and Astana third over the course which started and finished in Verona.

Navardauskas heads the overall standings with Garmin-Barracuda team mate Tyler Farrar of the U.S in second, and South African Robbie Hunter third.

The Giro d'Italia finishes on May 27 in Milan.

