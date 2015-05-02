LONDON British cyclist Alex Dowsett broke the one hour world record on Saturday, recording 52.937km kilometres for the iconic 60-minute challenge at the Manchester Velodrome.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth time trial champion rode a perfectly-controlled race to enjoy a powerful last quarter of the solo trial and to shatter Australian Rohan Dennis's three-month old mark of 52.491km.

Dowsett, who has lived in the shadow of elite British riders such as Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome, made it another red letter day for the booming sport in Britain as he was cheered to glory by an enthusiastic 4,000 full house in the velodrome where he once trained as part of the British Olympic academy.

It was an emotional triumph for the Essex rider who has been renowned for competing with haemophilia, a potentially life-threatening condition which stops the blood from clotting properly.

For the first 45 minutes of the challenge, Dowsett was behind the schedule set by Dennis in February, at one point being over nine seconds adrift, but he revealed afterwards that it had always been the plan to keep enough in reserve for a big push in the final 10 minutes.

"I was expecting it to be horrific, but it was just terrible," Dowsett smiled after the plan was executed so perfectly that he surpassed the record by well over a lap.

Dowsett was the sixth rider to launch an assault on arguably cycling's most important landmark since the sport's governing body, the UCI, simplified the rules for attacks on the record.

He became the fourth rider to set a new mark in the last eight months and he accepts it may not last long with Wiggins set to launch his own bid on June 7 in London.

When asked if he fancied another go at improving his own record, he noted wryly: "Maybe after June 7."

Dowsett, who completed more than 211 laps of the boards, said he hoped his extraordinary achievement would highlight the awareness of haemophilia.

He was advised as a youngster suffering from the blood disorder that he could end up in a wheelchair and would be better off taking up chess or a musical instrument.

He has special dispensation to inject himself every two days with an engineered version of a clotting protein because his body does not naturally produce it.

