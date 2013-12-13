Spanish cyclist Alejandro Marque's contract with Team Movistar has been cancelled following a report that he failed a drugs test after winning this year's Tour of Portugal.

The 32-year-old allegedly tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone at the race in August, El Pais newspaper reported.

"In view of the information which has come to light in the press today and having made the necessary checks we inform that Alejandro Marque, the cyclist who was to join the Movistar Team for the next season, will now not form a part of the team and the contract between the two parties will not go ahead on January 1, 2014," Team Movistar said in a statement.

Marque, a journeyman rider who sprung to prominence following his performance in Portugal, could now be stripped of the victory and faces a possible two-year suspension. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)