Time-trial world champion Tony Martin was taken to hospital after losing consciousness when he was hit by a car during a training ride, his Omega Pharma-Quick Step team said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary reports, Martin hit a car with his bike and lost consciousness after impact. He was immediately transported to the local hospital in Munsterlingen, (Switzerland)," a team press release said.

"Martin was diagnosed with a fracture on his cheek bone that probably needs surgery. This morning Martin was transported by ambulance to the University Hospital in Zurich.

"His clinical condition is stable. In agreement with the team medical staff, today Tony Martin will undergo further specific examinations that will define the treatment he will need at that point."

German Martin, 26, won the time trial gold medal at the world championships in Copenhagen last September.

