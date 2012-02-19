Team Britain cyclist Jason Kenny competes during the qualifying round of the Men's Sprint at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON World champion Jason Kenny's chances of representing Britain in the individual sprint at the Olympics suffered a blow on Sunday when he was knocked out of the London track World Cup while rival Chris Hoy advanced to the final in style.

Kenny seemed to lack energy as he was comfortably beaten 2-0 by German Maximilian Levy in the quarter-finals. Hoy, who won the keirin event on Saturday, narrowly edged France's Gregory Bauge in a nail-biting decider and later reached the final.

Kenny, however, will still have a chance to impress at the April 4-8 world championships in Melbourne.

"That race is kind of going on in the background, we just concentrate on getting faster," the 23-year-old Kenny told reporters.

"The worlds in Melbourne is obviously the main goal before the Olympics."

Kenny is confident he is still making progress.

"I've been chasing times a little bit all year. That's the fastest 200 (metres) I've done this year (in Sunday morning's qualifying session) by quite a margin so I'm pleased in that respect," he explained.

"I feel like I'm making some good steps forward and hopefully I'll be pushing all the way."

With only one rider per nation allowed in the individual sprint at the Olympics, Kenny, however, needs to show he is better than Hoy.

"Chris is obviously on amazing form here, he's looking really strong," he said.

"He did a good ride in the end against Bauge, slipped up a little bit in the first one and I think he just gets stronger and stronger throughout the day."

Olympic champion Hoy, who won three gold medals at the Beijing Games, took the quarter-final decider against Bauge in dramatic fashion before outpowering German Robert Foerstemann 2-0 in the semi-final.

Bauge and Hoy had to re-start after the Frenchman was adjudged to have rolled backwards from a standstill position.

Hoy stole the inside line and held off Bauge in the home straight, being declared the winner after a photo finish to trigger deafening roars from the partisan crowd.

The semi-final was an anti-climax as Hoy had way too much power for Foerstemann.

He will face Levy for gold later on Sunday after the German narrowly beat France's Kevin Sireau, who holds the 200 metres flying start world record.

