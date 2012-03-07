Nadal reclaims throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka
PARIS Claycourt king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka to complete 'La Decima' on Sunday.
RODEZ, France Belgian Gianni Meersman of the Lotto-Belisol team won the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice race, a 178-km ride from Brive la Gaillarde on Wednesday.
Slovenian Grega Bole of Lampre was second and Dutchman Lieuwe Westra of the Vacansoleil team finished third.
Briton Bradley Wiggins retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONTREAL Lewis Hamilton's love affair with the Canadian Grand Prix continued unabated on Sunday as he won the race for a sixth time and slashed Sebastian Vettel's Formula One championship lead to 12 points.