Lotto team rider Gianni Meersman of Belgium (C) celebrates winning the fourth stage of the 70th Paris-Nice cycling race between Brive-La-Gaillarde and Rodez, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

RODEZ, France Belgian Gianni Meersman of the Lotto-Belisol team won the fourth stage of the Paris-Nice race, a 178-km ride from Brive la Gaillarde on Wednesday.

Slovenian Grega Bole of Lampre was second and Dutchman Lieuwe Westra of the Vacansoleil team finished third.

Briton Bradley Wiggins retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Justin Palmer)