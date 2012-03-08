By Julien Pretot
MENDE, France, March 8 Bradley Wiggins
took an important step towards clinching a maiden Paris-Nice
cycling title when he held off his closest rivals to finish
third in the fifth stage and retain the overall leader's yellow
jersey on Thursday.
Dutchman Lieuwe Westra was the best man on the day, though,
as he prevailed at the top of the demanding Cote de Croix Neuve
after a 178.5-km ride from Onet-le-Chateau to beat Spaniard
Alejandro Valverde and Wiggins by six seconds.
Vacansoleil rider Westra now sits second overall, six
seconds behind Team Sky's Wiggins who will be the favourite for
Sunday's finale, a 9.6-km uphill individual time trial to the
Col d'Eze.
American Levi Leipheimer of Omega Pharma-Quickstep, fourth
on Thursday, is third overall 10 seconds off the pace, with
Valverde in fourth place 18 seconds behind Wiggins.
Wiggins, who is looking to become the first Briton to win
the Tour de France in July, had team mate Richie Porte of
Australia set a hard pace at the bottom of the Cote de Croix
Neuve, a brutal 3.1-km ascent at an average gradient of 10
percent, to contain a possible Valverde attack.
The plan worked perfectly as Movistar rider Valverde was
stuck in a small bunch of favourites of whom only Westra could
break out some 800 metres from the line.
Valverde outsprinted Wiggins for second place while American
Tejay van Garderen, one of the Briton's main contenders, was
dropped and finished 30 seconds behind Westra.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)