By Julien Pretot
MENDE, France, March 8 Bradley Wiggins
took an important step towards clinching a maiden Paris-Nice
cycling title when he held off his closest rivals to finish
third in the chilly fifth stage and retain the overall leader's
yellow jersey on Thursday.
Dutchman Lieuwe Westra was the best man on the day, though,
as he prevailed at the top of the demanding Cote de Croix Neuve
after a 178.5-km ride from Onet-le-Chateau to beat Spaniard
Alejandro Valverde and Wiggins by six seconds.
Vacansoleil rider Westra now sits second overall, six
seconds behind Team Sky's Wiggins who will be the favourite for
Sunday's finale, a 9.6-km uphill individual time trial to the
Col d'Eze
"It's a big day in my career. I worked hard for it and today
was my day," Westra told a news conference.
"It was a day in hell because of the cold," Wiggins told
reporters. "It was a bit warmer in the final climb and I have to
thank my team mates Richie Porte and Rigoberto Uran for their
hard work.
"The priority is still the final time trial but maybe we did
the hardest part today. It's not the kind of climb I like but I
have worked very hard on that this winter. It is very
promising."
American Levi Leipheimer of Omega Pharma-Quickstep, fourth
on Thursday, is third overall 10 seconds off the pace, with
Valverde in fourth place 18 seconds behind Wiggins.
Wiggins, who is looking to become the first Briton to win
the Tour de France in July, had team mate Richie Porte of
Australia set a hard pace at the bottom of the Cote de Croix
Neuve, a brutal 3.1-km ascent at an average gradient of 10
percent, to contain a possible Valverde attack.
The plan worked perfectly as Movistar rider Valverde was
stuck in a small bunch of favourites of whom only Westra could
break out some 800 metres from the line.
"The plan was to take the jersey home today. The plan was to
drive hard on the climb to put Brad into the rhythm," Team Sky
sports director Sean Yates told Reuters. "This was the hardest
stage for Bradley."
Valverde outsprinted Wiggins for second place while American
Tejay van Garderen, one of the Briton's main rivals, was dropped
and finished 30 seconds behind Westra.
Friday's sixth stage will take the peloton over 178.5 kms
from Suze-la-Rousse to Sisteron.
