Sky team rider Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain celebrates after wearing the leader yellow jersey on the podium of the second stage of the 70th Paris-Nice cycling race between Mantes-La-Jolie and Orleans, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ORLEANS, France Briton Bradley Wiggins seized the overall lead in the Paris-Nice cycling race after the 185.5-km second stage won by Belgium's Tom Boonen in Orleans on Monday.

Wiggins, second at the start one second behind Sweden's Gustav Larsson, was part of the day's 21-man break which crossed the line with a two-minute lead over the main bunch including the previous yellow jersey holder.

The stage was won by former world champion Boonen ahead of Spain's Jose Joaquin Rojas and Germany's John Degenkolb.

Overall, Wiggins leads American Levi Leipheimer by six seconds and Boonen by seven. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)