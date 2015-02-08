Australian Tour Down Under winner Rohan Dennis set a one hour world record of 52.491km in Switzerland on Sunday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said.

The 24-year-old BMC Racing rider beat the mark of 51.852km set by Austrian Matthias Braendle in October last year.

The 2012 Olympic team pursuit silver medallist and 2011 world team track pursuit champion was embraced by former team mate Cadel Evans at the Grenchen velodrome after becoming the first Australian to claim the record.

"There was a lot of pain, I couldn’t really enjoy it too much to be honest, I knew it was 208 laps and when I went past 208 it was just go as hard as you can," the Adelaide rider told reporters.

"It’s a great event and hopefully that record stands for a little while."

That may not be the case, with Britain's 2012 Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins among those targeting a record bid later this year.

The UCI last year revised rules, introduced in 2000, governing equipment used in the celebrated competition.

Previous record holders in the event, since the first in 1893, include cycling giants Fausto Coppi, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Francesco Moser.

The old rules stated that riders had to use a bike resembling that ridden by Merckx when he set the record mark of 49.431km in 1972. The new regulations allow a bike that complies with endurance track events.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Meadows)