Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
Swiss rider Michael Albasini won a bunch sprint in pouring rain on the second stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday.
Climbing towards the finish in Champery in poor visibility the attacks started inside the final kilometre of the 173km ride from Aigle with several big names including Tour de France champion Chris Froome in the mix.
It was home rider Albasini (Orica-Scott) who proved the strongest though as he powered through the puddles to cross the line clear in first place.
Italy's Diego Ulissi (Team Emirates) was second with Spain's Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in third.
Italian Fabio Felline, who won the 4.8km prologue on Tuesday, was safely in the pack to retain the overall lead.
Froome finished fifth.
Thursday's stage takes the peloton from Champery to Bulle.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.