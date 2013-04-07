MADRID Euskaltel-Euskadi's Russian rider Alexander Serebryakov has been suspended after traces of the blood booster EPO were found in his urine, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on their website (www.uci.ch).

"The UCI advised Russian rider Alexander Serebryakov that he is provisionally suspended," the governing body said.

The decision was taken following a report from a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Cologne, Germany that showed an "adverse analytical finding" of EPO in a sample collected in an out of competition test last month, they added.

"The provisional suspension of Mr. Alexander Serebryakov remains in force until a hearing panel convened by the Russian Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 21 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules," the UCI said.

Serebryakov, 25, had the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample, they added.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)