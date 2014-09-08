Italian Gianluca Brambilla and Russian Ivan Rovny were thrown out of the Tour of Spain after trading punches during Monday's 16th stage.

Both riders were ordered out by race officials in the final ascent after they got involved in a fight without getting off their bikes.

Brambilla's team, Omega Pharma-Quick-Step, said on their Twitter feed that their rider had been disqualified. They added that Rovny of the Tinkoff-Saxo team had also been expelled.

Brambilla was in a leading trio in the final ascent and quit after a short discussion with race organisers, raising his arms up in the air in frustration.

Shortly afterwards, Rovny also dropped out of the main pack.

