Belgium's Jens Keukeleire outsprinted France's Maxime Bouet and Italian Fabio Felline to win the 12th stage of the Tour of Spain on Thursday as Nairo Quintana maintained his overall lead over Chris Froome.

Britain's Tour de France champion Froome won stage 11 to move within 54 seconds of Colombia's Quintana in the overall standings but the pair finished with the same time in Thursday's 193.2 km ride from Los Corrales de Buelna to Bilbao.

Froome is aiming to become the first man in 38 years to win the Vuelta and Tour de France in the same season.

Keukeleire handed the Orica-BikeExchange team their second stage victory in this year's Vuelta with a perfectly timed surge in the final stretch to pip his rivals.

(Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)