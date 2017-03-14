Colombian Nairo Quintana laid down an early marker for the Tour de France when he won the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after holding on to his overall lead at the end of the final time trial on Tuesday.

Australian Rohan Dennis (BMC) prevailed in the 10.5-km solo effort against the clock to finish second overall ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Quintana (Movistar), a twice Tour de France runner-up who built his victory with a win in the main mountain stage that ended up the Terminillo pass, finished with a 25-second advantage over Dennis, with Pinot ending up 36 seconds off the pace.

World champion Peter Sagan, one of the top favourites for Saturday's classic Milan-San Remo, was nearly taken down when a lady with a dog walked on a pedestrian crossing just in front of him.

