Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Colombian Nairo Quintana laid down an early marker for the Tour de France when he won the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race after holding on to his overall lead at the end of the final time trial on Tuesday.
Australian Rohan Dennis (BMC) prevailed in the 10.5-km solo effort against the clock to finish second overall ahead of France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).
Quintana (Movistar), a twice Tour de France runner-up who built his victory with a win in the main mountain stage that ended up the Terminillo pass, finished with a 25-second advantage over Dennis, with Pinot ending up 36 seconds off the pace.
World champion Peter Sagan, one of the top favourites for Saturday's classic Milan-San Remo, was nearly taken down when a lady with a dog walked on a pedestrian crossing just in front of him.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.