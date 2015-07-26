PARIS Police opened fire on a car which drove through barriers set up for the final stage of the Tour de France in central Paris on Sunday but said it appeared to be a minor incident.

The driver escaped after refusing to obey police near the Place de la Concorde, Paris police said.

"This is a minor incident. It wasn't aimed at the Tour de France, it's not terrorism, it's just a simple refusal to comply, as there are many every day," a police official told Reuters.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to gather in the Place de la Concorde and along Champs Elysees avenue for the final leg of the Tour de France later in the day.

