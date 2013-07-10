Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain walks with his bicycle after he fell during the 176.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Aix-En-Provence to Montpellier July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

MONT SAINT MICHEL, France Mark Cavendish had urine thrown at him during his time trial ride on the Tour de France on Wednesday, his team said.

"He was booed on the course and a spectator threw urine at him. I didn't see it but you could smell it on his jersey. You could think Mark was angry, but he was actually disappointed," team manager Patrick Lefevere told reporters.

The Briton's Omega Pharma-Quick Step team mate Jerome Pineau wrote on Twitter: "Shame when my friend Mark Cavendish tells me he has been whistled and sprayed with urine on the course!! It's scandalous!!!."

Cavendish declined to comment on the incident which occurred a day after he bumped into Dutch rider Tom Veelers, who lost his balance and hit the ground, in the home straight on the 10th stage.

Cavendish was cleared of any wrongdoing by the race commissaries.

