PARIS Where the Tour de France, which starts from Porto Vecchio, Corsica, on Saturday, could be won or lost:

Corsica, a tricky start (stages one-three):

The first three stages are held on the Corsica island, 'between sea and mountain'. Riders are often extremely nervous in the early stages of the Tour and there is a lot of jockeying for position in the front of the peloton - the safest place - which can cause crashes. On the tiny, winding roads of Corsica, the risks will increase.

"This parcours (course - on the second stage) is going to cause some real damage," said Jean-Francois Pescheux, who designed the route.

Team leaders will need to make sure they "avoid trouble" - a maxim they will repeat time and again as the grand depart looms.

Tackling the Pyrenees (stage eight, from Castres to Ax-3 Domaines):

This is the first uphill finish of the Tour. It could expose those who are not in top shape and eliminate a few contenders. Team Sky will be looking to hammer down their rivals while former champion Alberto Contador, should be on the attack after having possibly lost time in the team time trial.

The clock as rival (stage 11, from Avranches to Mont St Michel):

If everything goes well, Chris Froome could lead his close rivals by over a minute at the halfway point, even if organisers have designed a short 33-km course to maintain a bit of suspense.

The race hots up (stage 15, from Givors to Mont Ventoux):

The 20.8-km climb of the Mont Ventoux at an average of 7.5 percent is one of the most feared in cycling, especially in hot conditions. It also comes at the end of the longest stage of the Tour (242.5 km). It could be Contador's chance to gain time on Froome ahead of a decisive individual time trial.

The big showdown (stage 18, from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez):

This will be the stage where all should be decided as big gaps can be made. The peloton will tackle the 21 hair-pins of l'Alpe d'Huez (13.8 km at 8.1 percent), with the tricky, dangerous descent from the Col de Sarenne in between. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)