FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France prepares to leave for a team training session in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

UTRECHT, Netherlands Often cited by defending champion Vincenzo Nibali as a rider to watch on the Tour de France, Thibaut Pinot made an early impact by beating all the pre-race favourites in the opening time trial on Saturday.

The French climber, who has dramatically improved with his efforts against the clock in recent years, finished the 13.8-km course in 18th place, 41 seconds behind stage winner Rohan Dennis of Australia.

Chris Froome, probably the best time trialist of the so-called Big Four that also contains Nibali, Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador, was expected to gain time on his main rivals but the Team Sky rider finished nine seconds behind Pinot.

American Tejay van Garderen ended up one second behind FDJ rider Pinot who got off to the ideal start as France awaits its first Tour winner since Bernard Hinault in 1985.

"It was a clean performance on a good course, not too tortuous. What is important is to be reassured. I was eager to start. It's a good start, it's a plus," Pinot told reporters.

"Some say I'm not good on time trials but when I have good legs I know I can do well.

FDJ sports director Yvon Madiot told Reuters: "He finished strongly. I wanted him to get off to a good start to the Tour because he's a bit anxious. He's happy."

Pinot beat Colombian Quintana by 20 seconds after the pair started earlier than the other members of the Big Four, possibly benefiting from slightly better wind conditions.

"The start of a grand tour is always difficult. It was a demanding test but I felt good," said Quintana who is looking to become the first Colombian to win the event.

Froome, the 2013 champion, had hoped for a better result but he was not too worried.

"I’m happy to have it out of the way now with all the GC (general classification) contenders. We’re all in the same sort of ballpark," he said.

"Of course I would have hoped for a bit of a better start but there’s not much in it at the moment."

Italian Nibali was the best of the Big Four, losing two seconds to Pinot while Spaniard Contador, attempting a rare Giro d'Italia-Tour double, finished 17 seconds adrift of the Frenchman.

"I'm satisfied I gained time on the other top favourites," said Nibali who hopes to emerge as the winner of a treacherous first part of the Tour.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)