PARIS Factbox on Chris Froome of Britain who won the Tour de France for the second time on Sunday.
Born: May 20, 1985 in Nairobi
Height: 1.86 metres
Weight: 67.5 kilos
Turned professional: 2008
Team: Sky
AFRICA
* Starts riding in a group led by former Kenyan professional David Kinjah in the highlands of Nairobi, at 17.
* Represents Kenya and takes his first victory in 2006 at the Tour of Mauritius.
* Joins the Konica-Minolta team in South Africa, where he studies economics.
EUROPE
* Joins the Barloworld Continental team in 2008, riding with a Kenyan licence until May, when he chooses to ride with a British licence.
* Rides his first Tour de France that year, taking 83rd place overall. His best result is 14th in a time trial.
TEAM SKY
* Joins Team Sky in 2010. He is disqualified from the Giro d'Italia for hanging on a motorbike on a climb in the 19th stage.
* In 2011, he rides the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) at the service of team leader Bradley Wiggins. He wins a time trial and takes the overall lead but he pays for his work for Wiggins and drops out the next day. He still finishes second overall ahead of Wiggins.
SACRIFICE
* Rides the 2012 Tour de France as Wiggins's lieutenant, but expresses frustration on the bike as he seems better than his leader in the mountains.
* Wins his first Tour stage at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles in the seventh stage.
* Two days later, he attacks in the mountain stage to La Toussuire, but he is reined in by team sports director Sean Yates.
* He finishes second overall behind Wiggins and later in July, Froome takes bronze in the Olympics time trial behind champion Wiggins and German Tony Martin.
* Froome, very low on energy, manages fourth place overall at the Vuelta, over 10 minutes behind eventual winner Alberto Contador.
GLORY
* Announces in January that his season's goal is the Tour de France.
* Wins the Tour of Oman in February ahead of several Tour de France contenders.
* Finishes second overall in the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race in March, beaten by Italian Vincenzo Nibali.
* Dominates the field easily at the Criterium International in Corsica.
* Wins the Tour de Romandie, retaining the leader's jersey all the way after the prologue.
* Takes the yellow jersey on the Tour de France after winning the eighth stage following a brutal attack in the climb to Ax-3-Domaines.
* Reinforces his domination by becoming the first yellow jersey to prevail at the top of the Mont Ventoux since Eddy Merckx in 1970.
* July 21: wins his maiden Tour de France title.
FALL AND REVIVAL
* Crashes out of the 2014 Tour de France in the fifth stage after starting among the top favourites, sustaining a broken wrist.
* Bounces back at the Vuelta, finishing second overall behind Spain's Alberto Contador.
* After a mediocre start to the 2015 season, wins the Criterium du Dauphine three weeks before the start of the Tour de France.
* Smashes his rivals in the first mountain stage of the Tour, which he wins by 1:12 ahead of Colombian Nairo Quintana.
