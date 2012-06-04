BMC Racing Team rider Thor Hushovd of Norway smiles at the start of the 206km (128 miles) second stage of the Giro d'Italia in Herning, Denmark, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

PARIS Former world champion Thor Hushovd of Norway will skip next month's Tour de France because he is not fit enough for a three-week race, his BMC team said on Monday.

Hushovd, who is also expected to be one of Briton Mark Cavendish's chief rivals in the Olympic road race in London in July, dropped out of the Giro d'Italia last month citing fatigue.

"We performed some tests ... after the Giro and found he had signs of a viral infection from earlier in the year," team doctor Max Testa said in a statement. "But everything is normal now."

Hushovd, who won the green jersey for the best sprinter on the Tour de France in 2005 and 2009, said: "I need more time to recover and it's always been a goal of mine to do well at the Olympics.

"I also hope to be part of the BMC's time trial squad at the world championships (in September) and to compete in the road race as well," added the 2010 world champion.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)